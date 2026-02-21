Azerbaijan participates in 14th meeting of OTS Ministers of Economy and Trade

21 February 2026 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Rövnəq Abdullayev took part in the 14th Meeting of Ministers of Economy and Trade of the Turkic States Organization (OTS) held in the city of Türkistan, Kazakhstan.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the Ministry of Economy, the meeting was chaired by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of National Economy Assan Darbayev.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister Abdullayev highlighted the significant progress made in recent years in strengthening multilateral cooperation within the OTS. He emphasized that Azerbaijan continues to take important steps to deepen economic ties and facilitate mutual trade with all member states of the organization.

He noted that the bilateral investment funds jointly established with Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan have accelerated capital flows and supported the financing of industrial and investment projects. Abdullayev also stressed that the launch of operational activities of the Turkic Investment Fund will further contribute to regional economic integration.

During the meeting, participants discussed deepening economic cooperation under the OTS, facilitating trade, promoting investment, advancing digital transformation, and enhancing partnerships in transport and logistics. Special attention was given to improving the efficiency of the Middle Corridor.

Following the discussions, the ministers signed a Joint Communiqué and a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of trade among OTS member states.

It was also decided that the 15th Meeting of OTS Ministers of Economy and Trade will be held in Azerbaijan in the second half of this year.

On the sidelines of the event, Deputy Minister Abdullayev met with Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Trade Sezai Uçarmak. The two sides discussed expanding Azerbaijan–Türkiye trade and investment cooperation, promoting non-oil exports, strengthening collaboration in digital trade, and other joint priorities.