Head of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription listens to citizens' appeals [PHOTOS]

22 February 2026 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Major General Mursal Ibrahimov, Head of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription has met with citizens from Sumqayit, Absheron, Khizi, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Shusha, and Zangilan at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Khirdalan to hear their concerns and requests, AzerNEWS reports.

The day began with a visit to the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, where General Ibrahimov and participants laid a wreath in tribute and paid their respects to his memory.

During the meeting, 26 citizens, including four families of martyrs and one war veteran had their appeals addressed. Citizens inquired about matters such as mandatory military service, employment opportunities, and the assignment of their children's future military service locations.

General Ibrahimov personally listened to each appeal and issued instructions to ensure that all issues were thoroughly reviewed and resolved promptly in accordance with the law.

Some of the citizens' requests were addressed immediately, while others were taken under supervision for further review. Appeals outside the jurisdiction of the State Service were referred to the relevant authorities.