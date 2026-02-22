Pentagon tests kamikaze drone prototypes at Fort Benning in Georgia

22 February 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The U.S. Department of Defense has begun testing 25 prototypes of kamikaze-type unmanned aerial vehicles submitted by private companies for potential mass production, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The trials are taking place at the Fort Benning ground forces base in Georgia and are scheduled to continue until early March. Small, relatively inexpensive drones and their manufacturers are undergoing strict evaluations to determine their reliability and production capacity.

Jeff Thompson, CEO of the Teal Drones division of Red Cat, one of the 25 participants, said the Pentagon’s priority is mass production capability. “If the manufacturer cannot deliver the product on time, for example, if it is two weeks late, it will be removed from the program,” he explained.

Upon completion of the tests, the winning company will secure a contract worth $150 million to supply drones, underscoring the Pentagon’s push to expand its arsenal of cost-effective unmanned systems.