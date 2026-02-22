Turkic States forge new path for winter tourism and ski resorts [PHOTOS]

22 February 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the Union of Turkic Ski Resorts (UTSR) have held a high-level meeting to explore the role of ski resorts and sports events in advancing winter tourism, AzerNEWS reports.

The event brought together officials, industry leaders and tourism experts to discuss strategies for cooperation, shared initiatives, and creating a unified approach to promoting winter sports destinations across Turkic-speaking states.

The meeting focused on leveraging winter sports and resort infrastructure as key drivers for economic growth, international visibility, and cultural exchange.

In his address, Mirvohid Azimov, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, noted that tourism cooperation within the Turkic world has entered a new phase. He pointed out that winter tourism and winter sports competitions play a significant role in the economies of Turkic-speaking countries.

"Implementing joint projects, organizing collaborative competitions, and establishing unified tourism routes are of strategic importance," Azimov said. He added that one of the Organization's priority goals is to transform Turkic states into an integrated, internationally competitive tourism hub.

Orkhan Badalov, Secretary General of the Union of Ski Resorts of Turkic-Speaking Countries, stressed the importance of strengthening coordination among ski resorts.

"Exchanging experience and implementing joint marketing initiatives will contribute to the creation of a shared tourism brand. Our main objective is to develop sustainable cooperation mechanisms among member resorts, improve service quality, and make the Turkic world a leading destination for both winter and summer tourism," Badalov explained.

Kenan Guluzaade, Advisor to the Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, stressed the special role of international sports competitions in promoting winter tourism.

"Organizing winter sports events in cooperation with international federations and organizations has become a key marketing tool to showcase our country's tourism potential. These events also positively shape the national image. Meetings like this provide an important platform to deepen experience-sharing among Turkic states, increase awareness about events, promote joint initiatives, create unified communication strategies, and strengthen mutual support," he said.

During the meeting, participants discussed a range of topics, including developing a joint marketing strategy for winter and mountain tourism, promoting investment opportunities, training personnel, expanding cooperation, and other related issues. The event also featured the official presentation of the Union of Ski Resorts of Turkic-Speaking Countries' website.

Note that Azerbaijan is becoming a popular place for winter tourism, thanks to its modern ski resorts and exciting sports events. Shahdag Mountain Resort, located in the Greater Caucasus, is the country's main winter destination.

Shahdag has hosted international events such as the Ski Mountaineering World Cup, the Azerbaijan Open International Alpine Skiing Tournament, and the Heydar Aliyev Cup in snowboarding. Investments in snowmaking, slope maintenance, and modern facilities make it a reliable destination for both competitions and recreational skiing.

The resort offers much more than skiing. Visitors can enjoy snow tubing, zip lines, quad biking, pedestrian lifts, VR zones, and family-friendly activities. There are hotels, restaurants with local and international food, spa services, and other facilities to make every visit comfortable and fun. New slopes and services are being added regularly to host more international competitions and attract even more visitors.

Other resorts, like Tufandag in Gabala and Agbulag in Nakhchivan, offer additional skiing options, winter activities, and scenic mountain adventures. Tufandag provides ATV quad bike tours and mountain climbing, while Agbulag adds variety for visitors seeking adventure. Together, these resorts help Azerbaijan grow as a winter tourism hub in the region.

Winter entertainment in Azerbaijan is not limited to skiing. Ice skating is becoming popular, with rinks where families and figure skating enthusiasts can enjoy the sport. Visitors can also relax in cozy cafes with warm food and drinks after skating or other activities.

Azerbaijan attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists every year to its winter resorts. The country's winter resorts provide thrilling slopes, adventure activities, and family-friendly entertainment, all supported by modern facilities, making the country a perfect destination for every type of traveler.

Shahdag Mountain Resort continued to see strong visitor growth in 2025. Between January and June 2025, the resort welcomed 170,785 tourists, a 35 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. During this period, hotels in the resort recorded 90,890 overnight stays, reflecting rising interest in both tourism and extended stays.

In terms of overall tourism trends for 2025, Azerbaijan remained a growing destination. From January to September 2025, the country received 1,381,709 foreign visitors, with the largest numbers coming from Russia and Turkiye.