UK weighs legislation to remove Andrew from royal succession

21 February 2026 19:52 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The UK government is considering new legislation that would remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of royal succession, effectively preventing him from ever becoming King, AzerNEWS reports, citing the BBC.

Defence Minister Luke Pollard told the BBC that such a step would be “the right thing to do,” regardless of the outcome of the ongoing police investigation.

Andrew who remains eighth in line to the throne was stripped of his royal titles last October following intense scrutiny over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Thursday evening, he was released under investigation after 11 hours in police custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He has consistently and emphatically denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Officials say the proposed legislation would formalize his removal from succession, aiming to protect the integrity and public trust of the monarchy.

If you want, I can also prepare a shorter LinkedIn-style summary.