President Ilham Aliyev awards group of AzerGold employees with "Taraggi" medal - decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has awarded a group of employees from AzerGold Closed Joint-Stock Company with the “Taraggi” medal, following a signed decree, AzerNEWS reports.
The decree acknowledges the vital role played by AzerGold employees in advancing Azerbaijan’s mining sector, encompassing the exploration, extraction, and processing of metal deposits.
The decree names the following employees as recipients of the medal for their distinguished service:
Ibrahim Janiyev
Fuad Huseynov
Sadiq Khalafov
Tofig Ismayilov
Emil Guliyev
Dadash Mammadaliyev
Alasgar Mammadov
Zeka Talibov.
