OSCE PA meeting calls for support for repeal of Amendment 907

Speaking at a joint meeting of committees on “Human Rights as the Basis of Security” during the 25th Winter Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna, Azay Guliyev, a member of the Azerbaijani delegation and Chairman of the OSCE PA Committee on Economy and Environment, outlined the new peace realities emerging in the South Caucasus.

According to AzerNEWS, Guliyev stated that after decades of conflict, the region has entered an unprecedented stage of peace and security. He noted that the text of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been initialed, the OSCE Minsk Group structures have been dissolved, and transit restrictions previously imposed due to occupation have been lifted, alongside the restoration of energy supplies.

He stressed that these developments have created a new dynamic for normalization and peaceful coexistence between Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasizing that Azerbaijan is ready to immediately sign the peace agreement once Armenia adopts a new constitution.

Guliyev also assessed the growing strategic engagement of the United States in the region, highlighting the visit of J.D. Vance and the signing of the Strategic Partnership Charter between Azerbaijan and the US in Baku as indicators of strong support for regional stability.

At the same time, he pointed to Amendment 907 of the Freedom Support Act as a key obstacle to the full development of bilateral relations, noting that its complete repeal would correspond to current regional realities and serve the national interests of both Azerbaijan and the United States.