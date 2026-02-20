Philharmonic hosts spectacular concert dedicated to Turkic music [PHOTOS]

20 February 2026 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A spectacular concert titled "The World of Turkic Music" has taken place at the Chamber and Organ Hall of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, AzerNEWS reports.

The concert featured the choir of the Honored Ensemble – the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble (choirmaster – Naala Baratelia), as well as the Azerbaijan State String Quartet – Nazrin Aslanli (violin), Khayala Abdullayeva (violin), Vakhtang Imanov (viola), and Alexey Miltykh (cello).

The ensembles were accompanied by Anar Valizade (balaban) and Jafar Hasanov (nagara).

The evening began with a performance by Naila Mammadova, senior lecturer at the Baku Music Academy and Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism. She emphasized that the Turkic peoples have possessed a rich and multifaceted culture since ancient times.

The program featured folk songs from the Azerbaijani, Turkish, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Turkmen, and Uzbek peoples, reflecting the rich folklore heritage of the Turkic world.

The arrangements of the presented works were by the renowned composer Rufat Khalilov.

During the musical evening, Sabina Alizade (soprano) performed the Azerbaijani folk song "Girdim yarın bağçasına," and Orkhan Alizade (tenor) performed the Turkish folk song "Çanakkale içinde."

One of the highlights of the evening was the performance of "Çırpınırdın Qara dəniz" by composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.