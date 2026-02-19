Azerbaijan reviews progress on renewable energy projects at ministerial meeting

19 February 2026 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The next meeting of the Commission established under Presidential Decree No. 1673 was held at the Ministry of Energy, reviewing the progress of the country’s renewable energy projects and setting priorities for the coming years, AzerNEWS reports.

Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov highlighted the successful implementation of key projects, emphasizing the role of green energy in strengthening Azerbaijan’s energy security and expanding export potential. He noted that significant steps have been taken to attract private investment, expand cooperation with international partners, and implement large-scale projects in recent years.

The Commission Secretariat presented a detailed report on completed and planned renewable energy projects through 2025. Strategically important facilities such as the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant and the Garadagh Solar Power Plant were highlighted for their contribution to increasing the share of renewables in the national energy mix. Updates were also provided on green energy corridors and green energy zones, with discussions on progress, future prospects, and regional development benefits, including job creation and attracting additional investment.

Rustam Gasimov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of AzerEnergy OJSC, briefed participants on the integration of renewable energy power plants into the national electricity grid and efforts to strengthen network infrastructure.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of tasks and priorities to be completed before the next session.

Attendees included representatives from the Ministries of Energy, Emergencies, Ecology and Natural Resources, Defense, Economy, Finance, Justice, Agriculture, Digital Development, and Transport, as well as SOCAR, AzerEnergy OJSC, Azerishig OJSC, the Central Bank, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Customs Committee, and the Mine Action Agency.