Trump: US will contribute $10 billion to the Board of Peace
President Donald Trump announced that the US will contribute $10 billion to the Board of Peace, which is aimed at resolving international conflicts and began with the mission to reconstruct the Gaza Strip.
“I want to let you know that the United States is going to make a contribution of $10 billion to the Board of Peace,” Trump said, adding that the amount “is a very small number when you look at that compared to the cost of war.”
Speaking to the board’s member countries, Trump went on to say, “Together we can achieve the dream of bringing lasting harmony to a region tortured by centuries of war, suffering and carnage.”
