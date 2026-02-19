Justice Minister Gürlek outlines new measures against criminal networks

19 February 2026 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

by News Centre

Turkish Justice Minister Akın Gürlek delivered important statements on a wide range of topics, from the fight against illegal gambling and drugs to investigations into the FETÖ organization, and from the "ALO Justice" hotline to the functioning of the judicial system. Emphasizing that the fight against crime will continue relentlessly and without compromise, Gürlek stated that operations against criminal networks targeting young people—particularly illegal gambling and drug rings—will continue resolutely in all 81 provinces of Turkiye.

Appointed to the Ministry of Justice on February 11 after serving as Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor, Gürlek gave an exclusive interview to Yeni Şafak. Reflecting on his time as Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor, he said he fought illegal gambling “to the very end.” He added, “We conducted major operations in this area. We dismantled the illegal gambling system. These gambling companies constantly change methods, just like in fraud. The same tactics are followed in illegal gambling. But we are determined on this matter.”

Addressing the recent public debate over the concept of “children driven to crime,” Gürlek emphasized that the 12th Judicial Package would cover this issue. He said, “We will make an addition to the 12th Judicial Package regarding children driven to crime. We will carry out this work in consultation with our Ministry of Family and Social Services.” He also provided a timeline for the legislative work, stating, “We plan to accelerate this and bring it to our Grand National Assembly by summer. We also aim to revise the definition of children driven to crime. In Europe, the age for individuals under this definition is 10. We continue to work on these matters.”

Gürlek highlighted how criminal organizations and street gangs exploit legal loopholes, saying, “The 11th Judicial Package included some regulations in this area. Preparations for the 12th Judicial Package are ongoing.” He also recalled contacting grieving families after the Atlas and Minguzzi murders. Regarding the age range of children in the legal system, he stated, “We need to address the concept of ‘child.’ In terms of criminal law, children aged 12-18 have criminal responsibility. Our penal code categorizes them into two groups: 12-15 and 15-18. We will work on these groups. We will absolutely not give street gangs any leeway.”

On regulations concerning social media, Gürlek noted, “As far as I know, there is a legislative effort regarding social media. We are in close contact with our Ministry of Family and Social Services and will manage this work together.” Once the law passes in Parliament, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) will become involved. Gürlek explained that unverified accounts may be given a grace period: “After the law passes in Parliament, BTK will intervene. These accounts will be given time, during which verification can take place.”

Stressing the importance of identity verification, Gürlek said, “If a person wants to comment or post on social media, their identity must be known. They cannot do this using fake accounts or accounts from abroad without verification.” He added a criminal responsibility perspective: “If someone makes a statement on social media, targeting an individual, their identity is known, and their criminal responsibility begins. I consider the legislative work on social media to be very important.”

On the fight against terrorism, Gürlek delivered a firm message: “We will continue the struggle against FETÖ with determination. There can be no relaxation in this matter.”

To facilitate citizens’ access to judicial institutions and enable rapid resolution of issues, Gürlek announced the creation of the “ALO Justice” hotline. He said the pilot project will start in Istanbul and be AI-supported. “We will establish the ALO Justice line, with Istanbul as the pilot region. Citizens can either visit courthouses or call the hotline. We will run an AI-supported system. Wherever there are deficiencies, we will use AI to ensure the line functions efficiently. Citizens can reach the ALO Justice line by phone, email, or via CİMER,” he explained.