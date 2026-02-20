U.S. Ukraine aid plummets 44-fold in 2025–2026, defense report says

20 February 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. assistance to Ukraine is projected to fall sharply in 2025 and 2026 compared with the levels recorded between 2022 and 2024, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Defense Intelligence Agency.

A joint report released on February 19 and prepared for Congress by the Pentagon’s inspectors general, alongside offices from the United States Department of State and the United States Agency for International Development, outlines the scale of the reduction.

The document reviews Washington’s actions from July 1 to December 31, 2025, including continued support for Kyiv and the implementation of Operation Atlantic Resolve — a mission aimed at reinforcing NATO’s eastern flank and expanding the U.S. military presence in Europe.

Between 2022 and 2024, the United States allocated a total of $183.58 billion in military and financial assistance programs for Ukraine. The last major package, worth $60.78 billion, was approved by Congress in April 2024.

Since then, however, funding has been described by the report’s authors as “relatively limited.”

In 2025, assistance amounted to $3.92 billion. For fiscal year 2026, which ends on September 30, only $220 million has been allocated.

The figures mark a dramatic contraction in U.S. support compared to the peak years of the conflict, signaling a significant recalibration of Washington’s financial commitments to Kyiv and its broader European security posture.