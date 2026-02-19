China overtakes US in hypersonic defence with reportedly 'first missile of its kind'

19 February 2026 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

China has taken a leading position in the race to deploy practical hypersonic weapons powered by scramjet engines following the public unveiling of its long-range CJ-1000 missile, according to analysis published in a mainland military journal, AzerNEWS reports.

As reported by Shipborne Weapons magazine, the appearance of the CJ-1000 indicates that China has moved ahead of the United States in the development of operational scramjet propulsion systems, a key technological hurdle in next-generation missile warfare.

The CJ-1000, a road-mobile cruise missile, was displayed publicly during the Victory Day military parade in Beijing in September last year alongside the ship-launched YJ-19. Both systems are powered by advanced air-breathing scramjet engines and are designed for sustained hypersonic flight.

According to the magazine, these two Chinese missiles are currently the world’s only operational scramjet-driven hypersonic weapons, alongside Russia’s ship-based 3M22 Zircon. The CJ-1000 is notable as the first and only land-based scramjet-powered hypersonic missile known to be operational.

The February issue of Shipborne Weapons notes that scramjet-powered missiles represent a more advanced but technically demanding path than hypersonic glide vehicles, such as China’s DF-17 and Russia’s Avangard. While glide vehicles rely on ballistic launch and atmospheric re-entry, scramjet missiles sustain powered flight at hypersonic speeds within the atmosphere, offering greater maneuverability and potentially longer engagement windows.

“The emergence of the CJ-1000 missile marks China’s transition from closely following to taking a leading position in the most advanced aerospace domains,” the analysis said.

The report also highlighted the operational advantages of scramjet-powered missiles. The CJ-1000 is believed to cruise at altitudes between 20 and 30 kilometers, significantly lower than the 60 to 80 kilometers typical of hypersonic glide vehicles. Lower flight altitudes make detection and interception by enemy air defense radar systems more difficult, increasing survivability and strike effectiveness.