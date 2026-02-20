Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary Commission issues statement on hybrid attacks

20 February 2026 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

The Commission of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on Countering Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats has, within its mandate, investigated a number of issues underlying the recent disinformation campaign conducted against Azerbaijan across digital platforms and various media channels, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the statement, an analysis and assessment of these unfriendly actions directed at the state have identified the following:

- The activities are coordinated from a single center;

- The hybrid attacks, which have continued for more than a year, are part of a multi-level pressure strategy;

- The anti-Azerbaijan strategy consists of information manipulation aimed at misleading public opinion, creating polarization within society, and undermining trust in the state and its institutions.

The statement notes that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijan has fully restored its territorial integrity and strengthened its sovereign will. At the same time, the country’s contribution to global energy security, the development of transport corridors, the adoption of independent decisions on regional development issues, and the further strengthening of international partnerships have made it a target of a coordinated campaign involving baseless accusations and deliberate disinformation.

The Republic of Azerbaijan reaffirmed that it will remain resolute in defending its rights against any hybrid threats and attempts to disrupt its information space.

Amid the ongoing disinformation campaign, the parliamentary commission called on citizens to rely solely on information provided by Azerbaijan’s official state institutions and representatives.