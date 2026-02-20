Azerbaijan plans AI implementation to predict court outcomes and simplify procedures

20 February 2026 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The areas in which artificial intelligence (AI) will be applied in Azerbaijan’s judicial system have been revealed, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to journalists at the Second Forum of Azerbaijani Judges, Senan Hajiyev, a member of the Judicial-Legal Council, said that a program has been developed for AI integration in court proceedings and justice administration.

“Specifically, AI will be used to check whether claims, appeals, cassation requests, and complaints submitted to the courts comply with procedural norms. At the same time, simpler cases, including applications and complaints submitted under executive or administrative procedures, will have draft decisions prepared by AI,” Hajiyev explained.

He added that one of the key goals is to enable the prediction of court decisions:

“Citizens will be able to assess the likelihood of their claims being accepted before submitting them to the court.”

The initiative reflects Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to modernize the judicial system, improve efficiency, and increase transparency through technology.