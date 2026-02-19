US begins withdrawal of remaining troops from Syria

19 February 2026 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The United States has begun withdrawing its remaining troops from Syria, AzerNEWS reports, citing American media.

Approximately 1,000 American service members are expected to leave the country. The withdrawal process is projected to take up to two months.

The decision is not linked to rising tensions between the United States and Iran. Discussions about reducing the U.S. military presence in Syria had been underway as early as January, well before recent regional developments.

The move comes amid shifts in Syria’s internal political landscape. In February 2026, forces loyal to Syria’s transitional president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, reportedly assumed control of several American military bases across the country.

The United States has maintained a military presence in Syria for years as part of its counterterrorism operations and regional security strategy. The current withdrawal marks a significant adjustment in Washington’s approach to the conflict-stricken country and could reshape the balance of power on the ground.