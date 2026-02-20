20 February 2026 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

Yesterday’s incident in Washington, where a confrontation occurred between a security guard and an opposition activist outside the hotel where the Azerbaijani president was staying, was both regrettable and disappointing. For many Azerbaijanis, seeing compatriots clash physically in such a sensitive setting is disheartening. Security around heads of state is strict everywhere, and attempts to breach those protocols inevitably lead to tension. Yet the troubling aspect is not only the altercation itself, but also the way certain external actors chose to frame and exploit it.

Almost immediately, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) and Congressman Frank Pallone reacted on social media, presenting themselves as defenders of human rights and condemning the incident. To many Azerbaijanis, these statements appear selective and insincere. ANCA has long been known as an organization advancing Armenian nationalist interests, while Pallone has consistently aligned himself with Armenian causes. Their sudden concern over a minor scuffle contrasts sharply with their silence on far more serious humanitarian tragedies that befell Azerbaijanis over the past three decades.

For more than a million Azerbaijanis displaced during the Karabakh conflict, humanitarian principles were rarely invoked by these figures. Families lived in precarious conditions for years, yet their plight was ignored. The massacre in Khojaly, where civilians including women, children, and the elderly were brutally killed, remains one of the darkest chapters of the conflict. The perpetrators themselves, such as Iqor Muradyan and Serzh Sargsyan, openly admitted to their actions without remorse. At the time, ANCA and Pallone were not vocal in condemning these atrocities. Their silence continues to this day, raising questions about the consistency of their moral compass.

The issue of missing persons further underscores this selective empathy. More than 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing during the war, many of whom were known to have been taken prisoner. Families received letters through the Red Cross, only for communication to abruptly cease. Investigations revealed harrowing stories, including cases where captives were killed after being photographed by foreign journalists. Yet ANCA and Pallone have never addressed these disappearances, nor have they advocated for accountability or justice for the victims.

This pattern of selective outrage suggests that their recent statements are less about human rights and more about political positioning. By amplifying a minor incident in Washington while ignoring decades of suffering endured by Azerbaijanis, they reveal a double standard that undermines their credibility. True humanism requires consistency—condemning violence and injustice wherever it occurs, regardless of political or ethnic affiliation. To highlight one scuffle while disregarding mass displacement, massacres, and unresolved disappearances is not humanism; it is opportunism.

For Azerbaijanis, the lesson is clear. While disagreements and protests are part of democratic life, they must be conducted responsibly, especially abroad, where every action reflects on the nation’s image. At the same time, external voices that claim to champion justice must be scrutinized for their consistency. Selective empathy not only distorts the narrative but also deepens divisions. If ANCA and Pallone truly wish to speak about human rights, they must acknowledge the full history—including the suffering of Azerbaijani civilians. Until then, their statements will continue to be seen as hollow gestures, serving political agendas rather than genuine humanitarian concern.