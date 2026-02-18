Hybrid cars are less fuel-efficient than advertised

18 February 2026 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Plug-in hybrid cars are often touted as fuel-efficient, but a new study obtained by SWR reveals that these vehicles consume significantly more fuel in real-world conditions than the official figures suggest. Environmentalists and researchers are now calling for greater scrutiny and action, AzerNEWS reports.

The study, which analyzes data from approximately one million vehicles across various manufacturers produced between 2021 and 2023, shows that plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) perform much worse than their official EU certification indicates. Using data transmitted wirelessly by the cars, researchers were able to accurately assess their real-world fuel consumption, rather than relying on laboratory-based test conditions.

Electric hybrids, which combine an electric motor, a small battery, and a traditional internal combustion engine, are marketed as highly fuel-efficient. Manufacturers often claim these vehicles consume just one to two liters of fuel per 100 kilometers under normal driving conditions. However, this claim has been questioned for some time by environmental groups and experts. The results of the new analysis confirm these concerns. On average, the million vehicles tested consumed about six liters of fuel per 100 kilometers—three times the fuel consumption stated in official documents, which align with EU standards.

One of the key reasons for this discrepancy lies in the operation of plug-in hybrids. These vehicles typically use two modes: one that relies mostly on the electric motor, and another that runs on the internal combustion engine. It was previously assumed that fuel consumption in electric-only mode would be very low or even negligible. However, the study reveals that this is not the case, with fuel consumption remaining notably higher than expected, even when the vehicle is in electric mode.

Among the vehicles analyzed, German brands—particularly Porsche—were found to have some of the highest fuel consumption rates. Porsche hybrids, for instance, average about seven liters of fuel per 100 kilometers in fuel economy mode, with even higher consumption when the internal combustion engine is in use. On the other hand, vehicles from brands like Kia, Toyota, Ford, and Renault showed more efficient fuel use, with some models consuming more than a liter less in fuel economy mode compared to their German counterparts.

The European Commission, responsible for regulating CO2 emissions, declined to comment when approached by SWR. Similarly, the German Automobile Industry Association (VDA) chose not to respond to specific questions about the study but reiterated that fuel consumption measurements on dynamometer benches remain a widely accepted method for testing.

This study raises important questions about the accuracy of fuel consumption claims for plug-in hybrids and calls into question the efficacy of current regulatory testing. As concerns over climate change and air pollution grow, there is mounting pressure on both car manufacturers and regulators to ensure that the environmental benefits of hybrid technology are truly realized. Some experts argue that stricter testing protocols and more transparent reporting are needed to protect consumers and reduce the environmental impact of vehicles sold under the “green” label.

Furthermore, as the global automotive industry increasingly shifts toward electrification, governments and manufacturers may need to reassess how hybrid vehicles are integrated into long-term sustainability goals, particularly when it comes to CO2 emissions and overall energy efficiency. The real-world data provided by this study could become a key factor in shaping future regulations and industry standards for hybrid and electric vehicles.