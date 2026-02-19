Explosion reported at Moscow metro station [VIDEO]

19 February 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

An explosion was reported at the Bitsevsky Park station of the Moscow Metro, according to local media cited by AzerNEWS.

Videos circulating on Telegram channels show the blast occurring at the station, though no further details about casualties, damage, or the cause of the explosion have been released at this time.

Authorities have not yet provided official statements, and emergency services are reportedly on alert. Updates are expected as more information becomes available.