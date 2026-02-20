Azerbaijan reorganizing Media Development Agency and Social Research Center - decree

20 February 2026 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

According to the decree, the Media Development Agency is being reorganized as the Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism public legal entity through the merger of the Social Research Center public legal entity with it, and the Center for Analysis of International Relations public legal entity through the merger of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center with it.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency and Social Research Center public legal entities are being reorganized, AzerNEWS reports.

