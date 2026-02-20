Japan seeks peace treaty with Russia despite ongoing territorial dispute

20 February 2026 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has said Tokyo remains committed to resolving its long-standing territorial dispute with Russia and signing a formal peace treaty, despite strained bilateral relations.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to foreign media reports, Takaichi stressed that the Japanese government’s position has not changed.

“Although Japan-Russia relations are in a difficult state, the government’s stance remains consistent: resolve the territorial issue and conclude a peace treaty,” she said.

The territorial dispute between Russia and Japan over the Southern Kuril Islands, excluding Urup Island has remained unresolved since the end of World War II. Moscow considers its sovereignty over the islands lawful, while Tokyo claims them as part of Hokkaido Prefecture.

The dispute has prevented the two countries from formally signing a peace treaty to mark the end of World War II hostilities, leaving a decades-long diplomatic issue still unsettled.