Science and Education Ministry, ICESCO explore prospects for cooperation [PHOTOS]
The Azerbaijan Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev has visited the ICESCO Headquarters in Rabat at the invitation of Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), AzerNEWS reports.
Emin Amrullayev got acquainted with the organization's headquarters and then met with Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director General of ICESCO.
During the meeting, they exchanged views on the activities carried out within the framework of the existing cooperation between the two organizations.
They also discussed the prospects for the development of this cooperation.
Azerbaijan became a member of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in 1991.
Since joining, the country has been actively engaged in safeguarding its Islamic cultural legacy.
Azerbaijan has also developed strong partnerships with several key institutions, such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.
Moreover, Shusha has been named the "Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024" by ICESCO (Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).
