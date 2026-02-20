Azernews.Az

Friday February 20 2026

Hajiyev: Azerbaijan backs Board of Peace goals, rules out participation in $7bn Gaza fund

20 February 2026 10:29 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, as a founding member state, supports the goals and objectives of the Board of Peace, and may consider participating in future investment projects in Gaza through this framework, AzerNEWS reports.

This was stated by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, in a post on X.

However, he clarified that Azerbaijan does not plan to participate in the USD 7 billion financial initiative related to Gaza, which was announced during today’s meeting of the Board of Peace.

