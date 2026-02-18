Chinese company plans to supply humanoid robots by 2026

18 February 2026 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Unitree Robotics, the local company that generated significant international attention with its humanoid robots' performance at a gala concert celebrating the Chinese New Year, is aiming to substantially increase its supply volumes and solidify its leading position in the humanoid robotics sector, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Wang Xinxi, CEO of Unitree Robotics, the company plans to deliver up to 20,000 humanoid robots in 2026, marking an increase of 5,500 units over the initial target for 2025. In an interview with the Chinese tech publication 36Kr, Wang highlighted that the global supply of humanoid robots this year could reach “tens of thousands” of units, with Unitree accounting for roughly 10,000 to 20,000 of those.

The company's robots garnered considerable attention after performing at the China Central Television (CCTV) gala, demonstrating significant progress compared to last year’s performance. The Hangzhou-made robots executed complex martial arts moves, trampolining stunts, somersaults, and speed running, showcasing technological advancements achieved over the past 12 months.

Some parts of the performance, such as the kung fu demonstration by G1 robots, were carried out entirely autonomously. In addition, the humanoid robot H2 and robot dogs B2-W were also featured in the show. The robots were able to jump up to three meters on a trampoline and run at speeds of four meters per second (around 14 kilometers per hour).

While the performances were impressive, experts caution that such stage demonstrations take place under highly controlled conditions and don’t fully capture the challenges of operating in real-world environments. Patrick Zhang, a Chinese technology analyst, noted that robots still face significant limitations in practical applications, but the performances are useful for showcasing the current level of technological development.

Wang Xinxi acknowledged that the key challenge for humanoid robots is their ability to function effectively in real-world scenarios. To address this, Unitree is collaborating with specialized AI research groups to develop more advanced autonomous control systems that could serve as the "brain" of robots when working in dynamic and unpredictable environments.

Unitree’s growth has been rapid. According to research firm Omdia, the company shipped more than 5,500 humanoid robots last year, surpassing the total shipments of several American competitors, including Tesla, Figure AI, and Agility Robotics. This milestone has positioned Unitree as a leading player in China’s humanoid robotics sector, and investor interest in the company and its supply chain is steadily increasing.

The company’s ambitions are supported by growing global interest in humanoid robots, which are seen as a pivotal technology for the future of automation and artificial intelligence. If Unitree succeeds in scaling its operations and overcoming the practical limitations of these robots, it could become a key player in shaping the next wave of robotics innovation—both domestically and internationally. With its strong growth trajectory and the backing of investors keen to tap into China’s booming robotics sector, Unitree could soon emerge as a major competitor on the global stage, challenging established robotics companies in the U.S. and Europe.