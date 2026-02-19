National karate fighter wins gold at Karate1 Youth League

19 February 2026 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani karateka Khadija Gasimova has successfully performed at the "Karate1 Youth League" international tournament held in Al-Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, AzerNEWS reports citing Azerbaijan Karate Federation.

The athlete, who competed in the 52-kilogram weight category, won a gold medal.

She rose to the highest step of the podium in the U-14 age category.

The 2026 Karate Youth League-1 took place in Fujairah, bringing together thousands of young karatekas, coaches, judges, and officials from around the world for a major international competition organized by the World Karate Federation.

Holding at the Zayed Sports Complex, the 2026 Karate Youth League-1 attracted a record number of participants.

More than 2,300 athletes from nearly 93 countries, supported by hundreds of international and seminar judges and hundreds of accredited coaches, participated in the tournament.

Founded in 1994, Azerbaijan Karate Federation is a full member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation (EKF).

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships.

The list of strong national karate fighters includes five-time World Champion Rafael Aghayev, Europe Champions Abdulkarimov Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz, Aliyev Niyazi and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze medalist of European Championship Ilaha Gasımova, Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov Shahin, Huseynov Rashad and others.