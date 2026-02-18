Azernews.Az

Wednesday February 18 2026

EBRD: Azerbaijan strengthens fiscal discipline in natural resource management

18 February 2026 10:51 (UTC+04:00)
EBRD: Azerbaijan strengthens fiscal discipline in natural resource management
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan has succeeded in strengthening fiscal discipline in the management of its natural resources, AzerNEWS reports, citing the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more