Cadenza Orchestra to give concert at Int'l Mugham Center
Baku Contemporary Music Society and Cadenza Orchestra are pleased to announce the concert program "Memory #4", AzerNEWS reports.
The event will take place at the International Mugham Center on February 21 at 19:00.
The concert program includes the Sonata for Violin and Piano and String Quartet No. 2 by the great Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev, "Elegy" by Igor Stravinsky, "Ohne" (Without) by Khayyam Mirzazade, "Secret" from the "Lyric Pieces" cycle by Edvard Grieg, and "last postlude-post..." by Faraj Garayev.
Note that the "Secret" from Edvard Grieg’s “Lyric Pieces” will be performed by the Cadenza Orchestra in an arrangement by composer Ayaz Gambarli.
Admission to the concert is free.
Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!