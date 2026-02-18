Cadenza Orchestra to give concert at Int'l Mugham Center

18 February 2026 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Contemporary Music Society and Cadenza Orchestra are pleased to announce the concert program "Memory #4", AzerNEWS reports.

The event will take place at the International Mugham Center on February 21 at 19:00.

The concert program includes the Sonata for Violin and Piano and String Quartet No. 2 by the great Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev, "Elegy" by Igor Stravinsky, "Ohne" (Without) by Khayyam Mirzazade, "Secret" from the "Lyric Pieces" cycle by Edvard Grieg, and "last postlude-post..." by Faraj Garayev.

Note that the "Secret" from Edvard Grieg’s “Lyric Pieces” will be performed by the Cadenza Orchestra in an arrangement by composer Ayaz Gambarli.

Admission to the concert is free.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.