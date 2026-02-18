StocExpo 2026 unveils first speakers for Rotterdam Conference

18 February 2026 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

StocExpo, the world’s leading event for the tank storage and future fuels industry, has revealed the first confirmed speakers for its 2026 conference programme, taking place at Rotterdam Ahoy on 10–11 March 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

Returning under the theme “Fuelling Global Collaboration”, StocExpo 2026 will bring together terminal operators, EPC contractors, regulators, and solution providers from across the global supply chain. Attendees will explore the sector’s top priorities - from digitalisation and safety to investment in future fuels and evolving regulations.

A major highlight will be the FETSA Conference Stage, which will host discussions on the political, economic, and technical factors shaping the tank storage industry.

Among the first confirmed speakers is Adrian Lenning, CEO of Odfjell, who will join the FETSA CEO Panel to discuss how terminal operators are adapting to shifting trade flows, changing customer expectations, and the need for flexible infrastructure amid Europe’s accelerating energy transition. Lenning commented:

“The tank storage sector is at the centre of major change. StocExpo is an important opportunity to discuss what this means in practice for operators and the wider supply chain.”

Mariam Kantaria, Maintenance Planner at bp, will address future fuels, infrastructure, and digitalisation, highlighting strategies to prepare assets for new products while improving reliability and integrity.

Digitalisation will also be a key focus. Marcel van den Eijnden, Group IT/OT Manager at Evos Group, will present on how connected systems and smarter operations can enhance both efficiency and safety across terminal networks.

Safety remains central to the industry. Peter Savage, HSEC Lead at Aquarius Energy, will share insights in his session titled “Safety Standards from a Survivor”, emphasizing the importance of robust procedures and continuous learning.

Looking ahead to new energy carriers, Buck Brouwer, Process Director at Fluor, will discuss lessons from ammonia terminal projects, covering crucial design considerations including segregation, fire scenarios, and fire water drainage. Brouwer said:

“Future fuels bring new technical and safety considerations. I’m looking forward to discussing how lessons learned can support future projects.”

Adam Gough, Portfolio Director at StocExpo, said:

“StocExpo 2026 will reflect the major transformation taking place across the storage sector. Our conference programme is designed to spark practical discussion and meaningful collaboration. We are proud to welcome an exceptional first wave of speakers and look forward to bringing the industry together in Rotterdam to explore the technologies, partnerships, and strategies shaping the future of tank storage.”

For more information, contact Eleanor Gravette, Marketing Manager at StocExpo