Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds general meeting [PHOTOS]

The 16th general meeting of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has been held in Baku, Azernews reports.

After the official opening, the Vice-President of the Federation, Altay Hasanov, made a video report on the activities of the federation, the competitions held and the results achieved during 2021-2025.

He said that over the past five years, Azerbaijani gymnastics has developed dynamically and our gymnasts have worthily represented our country in international arenas.

AGF Financial Director Victoria Abushova presented the financial report for 2021-2025. At the general meeting, relevant changes were made to the Federation's Charter and approved in a new edition. Changes were made to the structure of the Federation's Control, Inspection and Disciplinary Commissions, and the formation of the Athletes and Appeal Commissions was reflected in the Charter.

Then, elections were held for the Executive Committee. According to the results of the vote, Mehriban Aliyeva was re-elected as the President of the AGF (Chairman of the Executive Committee) for the next five years. Altay Hasanov was elected as the Vice-President of the Federation (Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee), and Rauf Aliyev, Rafig Beybutov and Vafa Bekarova were approved as members of the Executive Committee for the next five years.

The meeting discussed and adopted the "Disciplinary Rules", "Ethics Rules", as well as the "Rules for Ensuring a Safe Environment in Gymnastics and Protecting the Identity of Participants".

Thus, Mahir Rafiyev, Elshad Narimanov and Ruslan Mirzazade were elected members of the Control and Inspection Commission, Nazim Rajabov, Aytaj Gasimova, Elmar Jalilov, Namig Aliyev and Jala Ahmadova were elected members of the Disciplinary Commission, and Khagani Mammadov, Elchin Usub and Rashad Akhundov were elected members of the Appeal Commission.

Finally, athletes who achieved high results in prestigious competitions in 2025 were awarded commemorative medals.