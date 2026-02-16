Azerbaijani Heroic Epic published in landmark ‘Turkic Folklore Heritage’ anthology [PHOTOS]

16 February 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

At the headquarters of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, a meeting has been held between the organization's President, Professor Aktoty Raimkulova, and the Director of the ANAS Institute of Folklore, Doctor of Philology Hikmat Guliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting focused on the current state of cooperation between the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Institute of Folklore, the outcomes of joint projects, and prospects for further development. Also participating in the discussions were Chief of Staff of the Foundation, Doctor of History Fakhri Hajiyev, Head of Projects Leyla Hasanova, and Research Specialist Serik Nurmoldaev.

During the meeting, special emphasis was placed on the significance of the joint scientific and publishing initiatives carried out in 2025, highlighting their role in advancing scholarly research and promoting cultural heritage.

In particular, it was noted that the first volume of the multi-volume, multilingual anthology "Turkic Folklore Heritage" — "Azerbaijani Heroic Epic", prepared in accordance with academic principles and published to a high standard, represents a significant contribution to the study and promotion of the Turkic world's folkloric legacy.

The participants also highlighted the international scientific symposium titled "From Ashig Alasgar to Uzeyir Hajibayli: Cultural Codes of the Turkic World", stressing its importance in exploring the shared cultural memory of Turkic peoples and shaping new scholarly approaches.

In addition, the sides discussed the ongoing work and upcoming tasks related to the preparation of the second volume of the anthology, "Azerbaijani Love Epics."

It was noted that this publication will make an important contribution to presenting the spiritual values, aesthetic worldview, and rich folklore traditions of Turkic peoples on a solid scientific basis.

Established in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

The Institute of Folklore of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) was established in 1994 as a continuation of decades-long efforts in Azerbaijan to systematically study and preserve the country's rich oral and intangible heritage. Its roots, however, trace back to earlier research traditions from the Soviet period, when Azerbaijani folklore was documented and studied by scholars at various academic institutions and cultural organizations.

The Institute has become the central hub for folklore research in Azerbaijan, combining fieldwork, archival studies, and theoretical analysis. It has played a key role in collecting epic tales, folk songs, proverbs, legends, and customs from all regions of the country, ensuring that these traditions are preserved for future generations.

Through its publications, conferences, and symposia, the Institute has established itself as a leading authority in the field, bridging traditional oral heritage with modern scholarly research.