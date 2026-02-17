Poland backs joining nuclear project amid growing security concerns

17 February 2026 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Polish President Karol Nawrotski has said he is a strong supporter of Poland joining a nuclear project, citing the country’s security environment and regional threats, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to Polsat News, Nawrotski said Poland should begin work in this direction “in accordance with international norms,” stressing that the issue is directly linked to national security.

“We are a state located on the direct border of an armed conflict. The attitude of the aggressive, imperialist Russian Federation towards Poland is well known,” Nawrotski said.

Asked about how Moscow might respond to the emergence of a Polish nuclear program, the president noted that Russia’s reaction could be unpredictable. “Russia could react aggressively at any time,” he stated.

The comments come amid an ongoing debate in Poland over nuclear deterrence and defense cooperation with allies. In spring 2025, former Polish president Andrzej Duda publicly called on the United States to deploy nuclear warheads in Poland as a deterrent against potential Russian aggression.

In addition, Poland last year signed a defense agreement with France which, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, would allow France to extend its nuclear missile defense umbrella over Poland.

Security concerns intensified further on September 10, 2025, when 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace during a nighttime attack on targets in Ukraine. Poland’s Operational Command of the Armed Forces described the incident as “an act of aggression that poses a real threat to the safety of citizens.”

Following the incident, Poland formally requested additional air defense systems and counter-drone technologies from NATO, underlining Warsaw’s push to strengthen its deterrence and defense capabilities in the face of rising regional tensions.