Baku hosts NATO-backed training to boost international military cooperation [PHOTOS]

The “Partner Countries Capability Adaptation Initiative – 2026” training course is currently underway in Baku, the Ministry of Defense announced, AzerNEWS reports.

Organized within the framework of the Partnership for Peace Program between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense and NATO, the course is being held at the Institute of Military Management of the National Defense University. Participants were introduced to detailed briefings covering the training’s objectives, scenarios, and tasks.

The initiative aims to enhance interoperability and adaptability among participating forces during joint exercises, while also fostering the exchange of expertise among partner countries. It marks a significant step in strengthening Azerbaijan’s international military cooperation.

A total of 66 participants are taking part in the training, including 28 from Azerbaijan and 38 from NATO member and partner countries. Analysts note that such collaborative initiatives reflect a growing trend of regional forces aligning standards and practices with NATO procedures, enhancing readiness for joint operations and crisis response.