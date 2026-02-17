Baku hosts NATO-backed training to boost international military cooperation [PHOTOS]
The “Partner Countries Capability Adaptation Initiative – 2026” training course is currently underway in Baku, the Ministry of Defense announced, AzerNEWS reports.
Organized within the framework of the Partnership for Peace Program between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense and NATO, the course is being held at the Institute of Military Management of the National Defense University. Participants were introduced to detailed briefings covering the training’s objectives, scenarios, and tasks.
The initiative aims to enhance interoperability and adaptability among participating forces during joint exercises, while also fostering the exchange of expertise among partner countries. It marks a significant step in strengthening Azerbaijan’s international military cooperation.
A total of 66 participants are taking part in the training, including 28 from Azerbaijan and 38 from NATO member and partner countries. Analysts note that such collaborative initiatives reflect a growing trend of regional forces aligning standards and practices with NATO procedures, enhancing readiness for joint operations and crisis response.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!