Smartphone imports to Azerbaijan fall, but spending rises as market shifts to higher-end models

17 February 2026 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan imported 1.34 million smartphones in 2025, marking a nearly 11% decline compared to 2024. Despite the drop in volume, the total import value increased to $457.3 million, up from $439.95 million a year earlier, reflecting around 4% growth. This trend indicates a clear shift in the market toward more expensive devices, AzerNEWS reports.

By country of origin, China remained the largest supplier. In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 1.08 million smartphones from China, worth $359.2 million. While volumes fell by about 10% year-on-year, the total value rose by 7%, pushing the average price per handset from $332 to $333.

Vietnam ranked as the second-largest source. Imports from Vietnam totaled 247.9 thousand smartphones in 2025, with a value of $89.3 million. This represented an 8% increase compared to the previous year, with the average price hovering around $360 per device.

In contrast, smartphone imports from India declined sharply. Volumes dropped from 74.7 thousand units in 2024 to just 14.1 thousand units in 2025, while the total value fell from $19.8 million to $8.5 million. The average price per smartphone from India stood at around $265.