Azerbaijan, UAE see strong potential to expand business ties

16 February 2026 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have significant potential to strengthen their business relations, AzerNEWS reports.

This was stated by Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), during the Azerbaijan-UAE Food and Agriculture Business Roundtable held today in Baku.

“Such events play a crucial role in promoting the country internationally. Today’s meeting is of particular importance to us, and we are very pleased to host it,” Abdullayev said.

He noted that the Azerbaijani side welcomed Her Excellency the Minister of the UAE and her delegation. “The visiting delegation is sizable, with 25 representatives from the UAE, including numerous companies, while 16 Azerbaijani firms and more than 20 representatives overall are participating,” he added.

Abdullayev highlighted that B2B meetings began at 9:30 a.m. today, providing companies with an excellent opportunity to establish direct communication, get to know each other better, and explore potential cooperation opportunities.