Japan sees decline in industrial production in December
Japan's seasonally adjusted industrial production index fell slightly by 0.1% month-on-month to 101.8 in December, according to a revised report released Monday by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.
