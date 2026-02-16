Foot-and-Mouth disease spreads fast - South Africa takes emergency action

16 February 2026 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A nationwide state of disaster has been declared in South Africa following the rapid spread of foot-and-mouth disease, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media reports.

Elias Sithole, head of South Africa's National Disaster Management Centre, stated that infections detected across several provinces have escalated into a national-level threat.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government plans to vaccinate approximately 14 million cattle over the next 12 months in an effort to contain the outbreak. Authorities warn that the disease poses a serious risk to the livestock industry, food security, and the country’s export markets.

It should be noted that foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is a highly contagious viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs. The foot-and-mouth disease virus causes it and spreads quickly through direct contact, contaminated equipment, and even air over short distances.

Infected animals develop fever, mouth and hoof blisters, drooling, and lameness. While adult animals often recover, the disease can be fatal for young livestock.

FMD rarely affects humans, but it poses a serious threat to agriculture, food security, and international trade. The disease is closely monitored worldwide by the World Organisation for Animal Health due to its major economic impact.