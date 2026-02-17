419 former IDPs relocated to Aghdam in latest phase of Great Return

17 February 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

In line with the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan continues to implement the Great Return program to the territories liberated from occupation, with another group of former internally displaced persons resettled in the city of Aghdam.

AzerNEWS reports that in the latest phase, 120 families — a total of 419 people — have relocated to Aghdam. For decades, these families had lived in temporary accommodation across the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings. Their return marks another step in the government’s large-scale reconstruction and repopulation campaign aimed at restoring life to districts heavily damaged during the years of occupation.

For many, the move is more than a change of address — it is the fulfillment of a long-awaited promise.

“We are three sisters. I was 23 when we were forced to leave Aghdam and became internally displaced,” Fazila Novruzova told journalists. “For the past 33 years, we have lived in Baku’s Sabail district. Now, with immense joy and pride, we are returning to our homeland — to Aghdam.”

Novruzova expressed deep gratitude to everyone who supported displaced families throughout the years, particularly President Ilham Aliyev. “We thank everyone who stood by us in difficult times and extended their support,” she said, adding that her plan is to begin a new chapter of life in her native city and contribute to its revival.

Another returnee, Vazir Aliyev, described the day as historic. “This is a very significant day for us. We are returning to our hometown of Aghdam. The city is once again welcoming its residents, and we greet this moment with great joy and pride. We have waited for this day for years,” he sid.

Aliyev emphasized that the relocation is not simply a resettlement but a true homecoming. “We hope that life will return to all our liberated villages and cities. Our children grew up without seeing these lands. Now they will come to know their homeland and build their future here.”

Ceyran Huseynova, another former displaced resident, said the day was unforgettable. “I thank God for this day. May God protect our President, grant mercy to our martyrs, and health to our veterans,” she said.

Recalling the painful memories of leaving Aghdam decades ago, Huseynova admitted that emotions were overwhelming. “When we left our homeland, we believed we would one day return. Today, that dream has become reality. My child was born in Baku and grew up without seeing her native land. Now we are returning home together.”

The returnees paid tribute to the servicemen who lost their lives during the conflict, noting that their sacrifice made the present moment possible. Officials describe the resettlement of Aghdam as both a humanitarian priority and a strategic milestone in post-conflict recovery.

Once reduced to ruins, Aghdam is now undergoing rapid reconstruction, with new residential complexes, infrastructure, and public facilities rising across the city. Authorities say further waves of relocation are planned in the coming months as the Great Return gathers pace.