Alibaba Mammadov's music legacy honored with fascinating concert [PHOTOS]

17 February 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

The International Mugham Center has honored the musical legacy of well-known mugham master, People's Artist Alibaba Mammadov, AzerNEWS reports.

The memorial evening was organized as part of the "Unudulmayanlar" (The Unforgettables) project.

Renown mugham singer, composer, teacher, and recipient of the state orders "Shohrat," "Istiglal," and "Sharaf," left a deep mark on Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.

Director of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade welcomed the guests of the event.

In his speech, Sahib Pashazade hailed the maestro's outstanding role in the development of Azerbaijani musical culture.

He pointed out that the mugham compositions and tasnifs of the author of more than one hundred works form part of the golden fund of national art, while his pieces continue to be performed with admiration by both young and acclaimed mugham singers.

The evening's host, writer and playwright Ilgar Fakhmi, underlined that as a teacher, Mammadov trained several generations of mugham and folk song performers.

Director of the Music College under the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Honored Art Worker Nazim Kazimov, remarked that drawing upon the heritage of outstanding Azerbaijani khanandas (mugham singers), the master forged his own distinctive path in the art of mugham. He carefully transmitted the high traditions of the national school, and many of his students went on to become laureates of prestigious festivals and competitions.

The concert program featured People's Artist Eyyub Yagubov, Honored Art Worker Aghil Malikov, Honored Artists Sevinj Sariyeva and Ilkin Ahmadov, as well as khanandas Nisbat Sadrayeva, Huseyn Malikov, Malik Hasanov, Murad Lachin, and clarinettist Shamsi Mammadov. The audience heard mugham compositions, tesnifs, and unforgettable songs from the artist's repertoire.

Performers were accompanied by an instrumental ensemble of soloists from the International Mugham Center, featuring Rustam Muslimov (tar), Honored Artist Togrul Asadullayev (kamancha), Maryam Islamova (qanun), Rafael Asgarov (balaban), Siyavush Karimov (naghara), and Sayyar Teymurov (bem-nagara).

The memory of Alibaba Mammadov, his unique voice, and his invaluable contribution to the development of mugham art continue to live on in the hearts of admirers and in the creative journeys of his students.

Alibaba Mammadov was born on February 5, 1930, in the Baku settlement of Mashtagha. He received his musical education from 1953 to 1958 in the class of khanende (mugham singer) Seyid Shushinski at the Azerbaijan State Musical School. Since 1945, he was a soloist at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic (now the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall).

From 1978 to 1988, he was a soloist with "Azkonsert." In 1968, at the initiative of maestro Niyazi, he established a folk instrument ensemble called "Humayun" at the philharmonic.

The People's Artist himself led the ensemble. A prominent representative of mugham art, he played a significant role in the performing arts of Azerbaijan. Alibaba Mammadov was the author of more than 100 songs and tasnifs.

Recordings of the mughams "Rast," "Bayati-Shiraz," "Rakhab," "Dashti," "Humayun," and other works in his performance are preserved in the Golden Fund of national art.

As a teacher, Alibaba Mammadov educated more than one generation of mugham performers and folk song artists.

His work is an excellent example of preserving and developing the traditions of the national khanende school.

Alibaba Mammadov passed away on February 25, 2022, and was buried in the Alley of Honor.