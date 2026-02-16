Trump might back strikes on Iran's ballistic program

16 February 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back in December 2025 that, should talks with Iran fall through, he would support Israel targeting Tehran's ballistic missile program, CBS News reported on Sunday, citing sources, AzerNEWS reports.

The two sources detailed that US military and intelligence figures have been having internal talks about the possibility of backing a second round of Israeli attacks against Iran.

The focus has been on how Washington could assist in such a mission, including a potential aerial refueling for Israeli jets, as well as the question of ensuring overflight permission for the airspace of other countries in the Middle East. It remains unclear which countries could give such permissions, as Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates all previously said they would forbid the use of their airspace for such purposes.

‘Dismantling Iran's nuclear program a must’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a conference on Sunday that any deal with Iranmust include the dismantling of its nuclear infrastructure, noting that he still feels sceptical about the whole situation.

"All enrichment has to leave Iran. There should be no enrichment capability. Not [just] stopping the enrichment process, but dismantl[ing] the infrastructure that allows you to enrich in the first place," he commented. He further added that the issue of Iran's ballistic missile program also needs to be addressed. "The axis of terror" must be dismantled, Netanyahu insisted.

Talking about Hamas, he underscored that its tunnels need to be destroyed. So far, Israel dismantled 150 kilometers of a total of 500 kilometers of these tunnels, Netanyahu noted.