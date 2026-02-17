Azerbaijan Film Days held in Berlin [PHOTOS]

17 February 2026 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Film Days have been held in Berlin through the joint organization of the Azerbaijan Film Agency, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany, and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin, AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Acting Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin Isa Mammadov highlighted the purpose of the event, stressing the significance of promoting Azerbaijani cinema internationally and strengthening intercultural dialogue.

People's Artist Mehriban Zaki spoke about the achievements of Azerbaijani cinema in recent years and underlined the importance of presenting contemporary national films to international audiences.

The film "Victory Dance" was screened as part of the program. The film's originator, Shafag Mehraliyeva, Executive Director of the Adibin Evi Literature Support Foundation, stressed the significance of launching the film's international screenings in Berlin.

Following the screening, a networking session was organized for participants.