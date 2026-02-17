Ruben Vardanyan sentenced to 20 years in Azerbaijan war crimes case

17 February 2026 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The final court decision (verdict) was announced in an open court session on the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who was charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

AzerNEWS reports that the hearing took place at the Baku Military Court, chaired by judges Zeynal Agayev, Jamal Ramazanov, and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samedova). The accused was provided with a Russian-language interpreter and a state-appointed defense lawyer.

The session was attended by the accused and his defense attorney, victims and their legal heirs along with their representatives, prosecutors representing the state prosecution, and Rufat Mammadov, Head of the Cabinet of Ministers’ Office, recognized as the victim on behalf of the Azerbaijani state.

According to the verdict, R. Vardanyan was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment. It is noteworthy that during the trial, the prosecutor had sought life imprisonment for the accused.