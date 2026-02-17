Azerbaijan delivers nearly 12 bcm of gas to Türkiye in 2025, boosting annual supplies

17 February 2026 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan exported 11.915 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye in 2025, marking a 3.8% increase compared to 2024, according to a report by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), AzerNEWS reports.

Of the total volume supplied during the reporting year, 11.525 billion cubic meters were delivered under long-term agreements, while 390.5 million cubic meters were traded on the spot market.

In December 2025 alone, gas exports from Azerbaijan to Türkiye reached 1.081 billion cubic meters, up 4.17% compared to the same month in 2024. As a result, Azerbaijan ranked as the third-largest natural gas supplier to Türkiye in December.

Gas exported to Türkiye is produced from the Shah Deniz gas field. Supplies are transported to the Turkish market via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum) and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP).