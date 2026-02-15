India is keen on resetting ties with Bangladesh as new PM prepares to take power

15 February 2026 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath of office to the new cabinet of BNP chairman Tarique Rahman on February 17 at the National Parliament complex's South Plaza. As BNP secured the majority, India has signalled a "fresh start", AzerNEWS reports via "The Week".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first leader to officially congratulate the BNP as they led the elections. Does this signal a significant diplomatic U-turn?

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in Delhi made it clear that India wants to take a different stance on various issues in its diplomatic relations with the new government in Bangladesh.

Humayun Kabir, adviser to BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, also said that Bangladesh wants to reset ties with India.

Tarique Rahman-led BNP won a two-thirds majority, claiming 212 seats in the Parliament.

Back in 2001-2006, during the BNP-Jamaat tenure, New Delhi's relations with Rahman were cold and distant. Former Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, pointed out that the previous Awami League administration, led by former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, who is currently seeking asylum in India, was "very sensitive" about India establishing contact with the BNP. "Her sensitivity is a big reason why this contact did not work out that way," Chakravarty observed.

Experts believe that the diplomatic deadlock was finally lifted with the ouster of Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2024.

In the current situation, with Awami League out of the equation, BNP has emerged as the 'obvious' choice for India to safeguard its security interests and economic stakes.

Despite strained ties, India has been encouraged by Rahman's recent tone. While his "Bangladesh First" policy emphasises sovereignty, Rahman has conspicuously avoided the anti-India rhetoric that characterised his earlier career. This perceived gesture, reportedly, prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate the "future Prime Minister" almost immediately, expressing "warm wishes" and confidence in his leadership.

Stability is also another major factor in this new diplomatic chapter. Following the 2024 collapse of the Hasina regime, a rise in communal violence—particularly targeting the Hindu minority—left thousands in a state of insecurity. New Delhi now views a stable and inclusive BNP administration under Rahman as the most viable option for restoring order. This shift is underscored by Prime Minister Modi’s call for a 'progressive and inclusive' Bangladesh, signalling that India’s primary interest has moved from historical political loyalties to the immediate protection of minority rights and regional security.