ASCO’s “Balakən” ferry returns to service after major overhaul, sets sail for Kazakhstan

Nazrin Abdul

The “Balakən” vessel-ferry operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), part of AZCON Holding, has successfully completed scheduled repairs and returned to service.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing ASCO, the overhaul was carried out at the Zığ Ship Repair and Construction Yard.

The repair works included hull welding, pipeline installation, and electrical upgrades. The vessel’s steam boiler and watertight doors were renewed, while both the mechanical and electrical components of the deck cranes were serviced. Crew living quarters and service rooms were also refurbished.

In addition, the above-water section of the ferry and the rail wagon deck were thoroughly cleaned and coated with a double layer of paint to enhance durability and protection.

Following the completion of repairs, the “Balakən” ferry embarked on its first voyage to Kazakhstan’s Kurik Port.

The vessel is 154.8 meters long and 17.5 meters wide, with a maximum speed of 12.5 knots and a deadweight capacity of 5,400 tons.