Azernews.Az

Monday February 16 2026

Number of taxpayers and active commercial entities rises in Azerbaijan

16 February 2026 13:18 (UTC+04:00)
Number of taxpayers and active commercial entities rises in Azerbaijan
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

As of February 1, 2026, Azerbaijan had 1,682,901 registered taxpayers, marking a 4.9% increase compared to the same date last year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Tax Service. Of these taxpayers, 86.8% are individuals and...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more