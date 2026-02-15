PM Starmer sends UK strike group to Arctic, cites rising Russia threat

15 February 2026 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the United Kingdom will deploy its aircraft carrier strike group to the North Atlantic and the High North later this year, marking a show of force as security tensions escalate across Europe, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking on Saturday at the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany, Starmer said the mission would be led by HMS Prince of Wales and carried out alongside the U.S., Canada and other NATO allies.

"I can announce today that the U.K. will deploy our carrier strike group to the North Atlantic and the High North this year, led by HMS Prince of Wales, operating alongside the U.S., Canada and other NATO allies, in a powerful show of our commitment to Euro-atlantic security," Starmer told the high-profile forum aimed at strengthening European defense and diplomatic ties.

The High North — a term referring to the Arctic and surrounding regions — has become increasingly strategic amid growing Russian military activity.

The deployment is intended to bolster security against potential Russian threats, according to BBC News.

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump has repeatedly reiterated interest in the U.S. acquiring Greenland, citing national security concerns in the Arctic regarding Russia and China.

Starmer warned that Moscow’s military buildup could intensify even if a peace agreement is reached in Ukraine, arguing that Russian rearmament would "only accelerate."