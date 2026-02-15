Iran confirms new round of US talks set for next week

15 February 2026 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi confirmed for the BBC in an interview published on Sunday that the next round of talks between Tehran and the United States will take place on February 17, AzerNEWS reports.

He stated that the ball is now "in America's court to prove that they want to do a deal," further adding that if Washington is sincere, there will be a chance for an agreement.

The deputy minister stressed that Iran is ready to make a compromise in order to get the deal done. He mentioned that currently, the negotiations are moving "in a positive direction." Nonetheless, he said that it is too early to make a judgment.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump preferred a deal but it was "very hard to do" one with Iran.

Trump has threatened strikes against Iran if a deal to curb its nuclear programme cannot be reached, with the US building up its military presence in the region.

This followed Iran's violent repression of nationwide anti-government protests last month, which human rights groups say killed many thousands of people.

The US and Iran held indirect talks in the Gulf state of Oman earlier in February, and Takht-Ravanchi, who confirmed a second round was set to take place in Geneva on Tuesday, said they had been "more or less in a positive direction but it is too early to judge". Trump has also described those talks as positive.

The deputy foreign minister pointed to Tehran's offer to dilute its 60%-enriched uranium as evidence of its willingness to compromise.

At near weapons-grade level, it has deepened suspicion that the Islamic Republic is moving towards the development of a nuclear weapon, something it has always denied.

"We are ready to discuss this and other issues related to our programme if they are ready to talk about sanctions," Takht-Ravanchi told the BBC. He would not confirm whether this meant lifting all or some sanctions.

As to whether Iran would agree to ship its stockpile of more than 400kg of highly enriched uranium out of Iran, as it did in the 2015 nuclear deal, Takht-Ravanchi said "it was too early to say what will happen in the course of negotiations".

Russia, which accepted 11,000kg of uranium enriched to a low level as part of the 2015 multilateral accord that Trump pulled out of three years later, has offered to accept this material again.

Other proposals previously reported in the media include an offer from Tehran to temporarily suspend nuclear enrichment.

One of Iran's main demands has been that talks should focus only on the nuclear file, and Takht-Ravanchi said: "Our understanding is that they have come to the conclusion that if you want to have a deal you have to focus on the nuclear issue."

If confirmed, this would represent a key step forward for Iran. It has viewed Washington's maximalist demands for zero enrichment as an obstacle to any deal.

Iran regards that as a red line, a violation of its rights under the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

Takht-Ravanchi told the BBC the "issue of zero enrichment is not an issue anymore and as far as Iran is concerned, it is not on the table anymore". This contradicts comments made by Trump to reporters as recently as Friday that "we don't want any enrichment".

Iran's negotiator also reiterated Tehran's refusal to discuss its ballistic missile programme with American negotiators – which has been a key demand of Israel, a country targeted by these rockets.