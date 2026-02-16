Elon Musk announces launch of Grok 4.20 this week

16 February 2026 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The head of X and founder of xAI, American billionaire Elon Musk, has announced that version 4.20 of the Grok neural network will be released this week, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media reports.

Musk stated that the update will represent a significant improvement over the current 4.1 version. However, specific details about the changes have not yet been disclosed.

Industry observers expect the new release to deliver greater answer accuracy, faster processing speeds, and potentially expanded functionality.

Grok is being developed as a competitor to leading large-scale artificial intelligence models and is fully integrated into the X platform. The AI system is distinguished by its built-in “sense of humour” and its direct, real-time access to data from X. Its core capabilities include answering questions, generating code, creating images, and analysing trends.

Earlier reports also indicated that SpaceX has integrated a unique modification of Grok—known as “Spok”—developed by xAI into its internal processes.