Court hearing in Ruben Vardanyan case to resume on February 17

16 February 2026 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

The open court hearing on the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan will continue on February 17, according to the Baku Military Court, AzerNEWS reports.

The court noted that during the previous hearing held on February 10, the judicial examination was completed and the panel of judges moved to deliberations. The upcoming session will mark the continuation of proceedings in the high-profile case.

Ruben Vardanyan is charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other grave offenses. The charges encompass allegations related to planning and waging a war of aggression, deportation and forced transfer of population, persecution, enforced disappearance, torture, mercenary activity, violations of international humanitarian law, intentional and attempted murder, illegal entrepreneurship, creation of criminal and armed groups not предусмотренных by law, acts threatening aviation safety, forcible seizure of power, and illegal crossing of Azerbaijan’s state border.

The proceedings are being conducted in an open format at the Baku Military Court, with the case drawing close public and international attention due to the scope and gravity of the charges involved.