Applications open for Urban Expo at WUF13 in Baku

16 February 2026 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Applications are now open for participation in the Urban Expo, one of the flagship events of the World Urban Forum’s thirteenth session (WUF13), which will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 17 to 22 May 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

Organizers have announced that the deadline for submitting applications to the Urban Expo is 31 March 2026. Applications are accepted online and will be evaluated on a first-come, first-served basis, with early submissions strongly encouraged. Only one application per category may be submitted.

Expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors from around the world, the Urban Expo will serve as a high-profile international platform for presenting best practices and innovative solutions in sustainable urban development. The exhibition will cover an area of 35,000 square metres and host a broad range of stakeholders, including national and local governments, regional organizations, UN agencies, academic institutions, international financial institutions, civil society groups, foundations, and private sector representatives.

Participants will be able to choose from various exhibition formats, ranging from standard stands to large-scale national and city pavilions. The Urban Expo will focus on key global priorities such as adequate housing, climate resilience, digital innovation, and inclusive urban development, highlighting practical and forward-looking responses to contemporary urban challenges.

New initiatives will debut at WUF13, including the Startup Pavilion and the WUF Academy, aimed at fostering innovation, knowledge-sharing, and capacity-building.

For registration and further information, applicants may visit the Urban Expo page or contact the team at [email protected]